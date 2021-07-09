Pride & Prejudice  dating show greenlit by Peacock 

By Express News Service

Novelist Jane Austen’s famous romantic novel Pride and Prejudice, which engendered numerous adaptations such as the 1940 Academy Award-winning film, and that of 2005, has inspired a dating show.

American streaming service Peacock has greenlit a show titled Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance. The show’s official description reads, “A group of eligible hopeful suitors will have to win the heart of our heroine, and her court.

Housed in a castle in the countryside, set on a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills, the heroine and suitors will experience that with which dreams are made of.

From carriage rides and boat rides on the lake to archery and handwritten letters to communicate, they will be immersed in a time-travelling quest for love. In the end, our heroine and her suitors will discover if the ultimate romantic experience will find them true love. With the help of her court, she will determine who most deserves to vie for her heart.”