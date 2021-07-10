TV series 'Evil' renewed for season 3

By Express News Service

Streaming platform Paramount+ has confirmed that Evil, which recently jumped over to the OTT service from its original airing location on CBS, will officially be getting a third season. The show revolves around a sceptical psychologist who is partnered up with a trainee priest and a contractor to investigate some of the church’s most inexplicable mysteries and phenomena. Their aim is to find whether the supernatural exists, or if there’s a logical explanation behind the strange occurrences.

Recently, it was revealed that the creators of Evil, Robert and Michelle King, had chosen to re-edit the second half of Season 2 to accomodate the show’s migration to Paramount+. Evil stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp.

The show is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions. Season 2 is currently airing on Paramount+, with new episodes premiering weekly on Sundays. A premiere date for Season 3 has not yet been confirmed.