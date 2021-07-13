F9  gets Indian release date

By Express News Service

The highly anticipated ninth instalment of the Fast and Furious series, F9, is set to hit Indian screens on August 5. The film has already been released in some parts of the world, including the US, Canada, China, Russia, and Korea. Despite the mixed critical reception, the film has raked in over $500 million worldwide.

The franchise enjoys substantial fan-following in India and the announcement makes it one of the biggest films set to release after a dry spell at the box office. Directed by Justin Lin, the film saw the return of franchise regulars including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson, as well as new additions such as John Cena and Michael Rooker.

Helen Mirren, who was featured in the franchise’s spin-off, Hobbs and Shaw, also appeared in F9. Moreover, Vin Diesel recently confirmed that the tenth and final instalment of the franchise will be released in parts, with filming set to commence in January next year.