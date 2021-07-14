Director Joseph Kosinski to helm Chariot adaptation

By Express News Service

Joseph Kosinski, who is awaiting the release of two big-ticket films — Top Gun: Maverick and Escape From Spiderhead — is now onboard Warner Bros’ adaptation of the graphic novel, Chariot, which was written by Bryan Edward Hill and drawn by Priscilla Petraites.

The adaptation will be written by Julian Meiojas, and backed by Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps, and Warner Bros’ Rebecca Cho, reported Deadline. Chariot is a sci-fi thriller about a top-secret project from the Cold War that saw the government provide its star agent with a unique weapon — a state-of-the-art sports car. The Chariot, as it soon became known, sank into the ocean decades ago along with said agent, but now a petty criminal looking to reform his life has stumbled upon the Chariot, and he’s about to discover that the agent’s consciousness is still controlling it.

There is also a star-crossed romance at the center of this story. Chariot was recently published by Artists, Writers, and Artisans, and Zach Studin from the publishing house will executive produce the film via the publisher’s film and TV production arm, AWA Studios.