Marvel makes Emmy history with 28 nominations 

By Express News Service

Marvel Studios made history on Tuesday by grabbing 28 nominations at the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards. The count was clearly dominated by WandaVision, with 23 awards, while Falcon and the Winter Soldier added five more to take the total count to 28.

Major categories in which WandaVision received a nomination include Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series (Elizabeth Olsen), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series (Paul Bettany), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series (Kathryn Hahn), and Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series (Matt Shakman).

On the other hand, Falcon and the Winter Soldier received nominations two nominations in stunt categories, one for sound editing, one for visual effects, and, interestingly, for Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Don Cheadle). Making a witty remark on his nomination, Cheadle tweeted, “Thanks, well wishers. Sorry, haters. Agreed. I don’t really get it either. But on we go.” Marvel’s next series, What If...? is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from August 11.