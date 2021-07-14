Matt Shakman to helm next installment of Star Trek

By Express News Service

Matt Shakman, who spearheaded the Marvel series, WandaVision, has been roped to helm the next instalment in the Star Trek franchise. The yet-to-be-titled film will be produced by Paramount Pictures in association with JJ Abrams’ production house, Bad Robot.

Interestingly, Abrams has earlier directed two films in the franchise, namely Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek: Into The Darkness (2013). The film will mark Shakman’s second feature film after the 2014 release, Cut Bank. Shakman’s directorial credits in television include episodes of Succession, Revenge, Fargo, and Game of Thrones, to name a few.

According to reports, the upcoming Star Trek will be written by Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, and the project is expected to enter production next year. The news of Shakam’s involvement in the project came to light on the day WandaVision received a whopping 23 nominations at the Emmy Awards.

