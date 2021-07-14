STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oliver Hudson to star opposite Elodie Yung in 'The Cleaning Lady'

Hudson will play Garrett Miller, a brilliant and chameleon-like FBI agent on the trail of Thony and the mob.

Published: 14th July 2021 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Oliver Hudson

Actor Oliver Hudson (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Splitting Up Together" actor Oliver Hudson has been tapped as a male lead opposite Elodie Yung in Fox's new drama series "The Cleaning Lady". The drama is an adaptation of the Argentinean series of the same name.

"The Cleaning Lady" follows Thony (Yung), a quick-witted doctor who comes to the US for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalised. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules.

According to Deadline, Hudson will play Garrett Miller, a brilliant and chameleon-like FBI agent on the trail of Thony and the mob. His character, a newly created one, will replace FBI Special Agent Gavin Ross, the character played in the pilot by Vincent Piazza who has exited the project.

Adan Canto, Martha Millan as well as newcomers Sebastien LaSalle and Valentino LaSalle, who share the role of Thony's son Luca, are also part of the cast. "The Cleaning Lady" hails from Miranda Kwok, Melissa Carter, who serves as showrunner, Amore & Vita Productions, Warner Bros Television and Fox Entertainment.

Michael Offer has directed and executive produced the pilot.

