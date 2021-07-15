STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Georgina Chapman finalises divorce from Harvey Weinstein

In a statement following Georgina Chapman's announcement, rape accused Harvey Weinstein said he supported her decision to leave him, saying he hopes they can "rebuild" when "he is better".

Published: 15th July 2021 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Georgina Chapman poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The French Dispatch' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes.

Georgina Chapman poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The French Dispatch' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and his ex-wife Georgina Chapman are now officially divorced. Their divorce was recently finalised in New York City almost four years after she announced their split in October 2017.

According to People magazine, the final order of divorce was signed by a judge on July 8, 2021.

Talking to the publication, Weinstein's representative, Juda Engelmayer, said, "Harvey's only thoughts are happiness for his family and the hope that his children are always cared for and happy. He loves them and hopes that they know it, and that one day soon, he can be closer to them."

ALSO READ: Harvey Weinstein's extradition to Los Angeles approved by Judge

Chapman, who is a fashion designer by profession, in 2017 announced that she would be divorcing Weinstein after the latter was accused of sexual harassment and assault. The pair have two children together, daughter India and son Dashiell.

The former couple got married in 2007 and reached a divorce settlement in January 2018. Weinstein paid Chapman a divorce agreement worth roughly USD 15 to USD 20 million. She also got primary custody of their two children.

At the time of their split, Chapman said in a statement to People magazine, "My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."

In a statement following Chapman's announcement, Weinstein said he supported her decision to leave him.

"I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild. Over the last week, there has been a lot of pain for my family that I take responsibility for," Weinstein said.

In context to the divorce, he further continued, "I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family. We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again."

Since their split, Chapman has moved on with Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody. The two made their red-carpet debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in June after People magazine confirmed they were dating in February 2020.

In February 2020, Weinstein was convicted of third-degree rape and criminal sexual assault in the first degree. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

As per People magazine, he is scheduled to be extradited to California from New York to face more charges relating to rape and sexual assault. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harvey Weinstein Georgina Chapman divorce Georgina Chapman Harvey Weinstein Adrien Brody
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp