Georgina Chapman finalises divorce from Harvey Weinstein

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and his ex-wife Georgina Chapman are now officially divorced. Their divorce was recently finalised in New York City almost four years after she announced their split in October 2017.

According to People magazine, the final order of divorce was signed by a judge on July 8, 2021.

Talking to the publication, Weinstein's representative, Juda Engelmayer, said, "Harvey's only thoughts are happiness for his family and the hope that his children are always cared for and happy. He loves them and hopes that they know it, and that one day soon, he can be closer to them."

Chapman, who is a fashion designer by profession, in 2017 announced that she would be divorcing Weinstein after the latter was accused of sexual harassment and assault. The pair have two children together, daughter India and son Dashiell.

The former couple got married in 2007 and reached a divorce settlement in January 2018. Weinstein paid Chapman a divorce agreement worth roughly USD 15 to USD 20 million. She also got primary custody of their two children.

At the time of their split, Chapman said in a statement to People magazine, "My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."

In a statement following Chapman's announcement, Weinstein said he supported her decision to leave him.

"I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild. Over the last week, there has been a lot of pain for my family that I take responsibility for," Weinstein said.

In context to the divorce, he further continued, "I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family. We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again."

Since their split, Chapman has moved on with Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody. The two made their red-carpet debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in June after People magazine confirmed they were dating in February 2020.

In February 2020, Weinstein was convicted of third-degree rape and criminal sexual assault in the first degree. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

As per People magazine, he is scheduled to be extradited to California from New York to face more charges relating to rape and sexual assault.