Meghan Markle, Prince Harry set to partner with Netflix for new animated series

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all set to develop their second Netflix project, which will focus on a 12-year-old girl's adventures, in a new animated series.

According to Fox News, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Productions announced on Wednesday that the working title 'Pearl' will be developed for the streaming service.

It was Meghan who created the idea of the family-focused animated series, which was inspired by a variety of women from history. She will also serve as an executive producer with filmmaker David Furnish, who has previously worked as a producer on 'Rocketman' and 'Sherlock Gnomes'.

In a statement, Meghan said, "Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life's daily challenges. I'm thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history."

The royal couple recently signed a deal to create content for Netflix and are also creating content podcasts for Spotify. As per Fox News, their first project with Netflix will centre on the Invictus Games, which gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports.

Meghan and Harry have been detangling their lives from the British royal family and are currently residing in California.