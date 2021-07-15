STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry set to partner with Netflix for new animated series

The idea of the family-centred animated series was developed by the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and was inspired by a variety of women from history. 

Published: 15th July 2021 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle currently reside in California.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle currently reside in California. (File photo| AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all set to develop their second Netflix project, which will focus on a 12-year-old girl's adventures, in a new animated series.

According to Fox News, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Productions announced on Wednesday that the working title 'Pearl' will be developed for the streaming service.

It was Meghan who created the idea of the family-focused animated series, which was inspired by a variety of women from history. She will also serve as an executive producer with filmmaker David Furnish, who has previously worked as a producer on 'Rocketman' and 'Sherlock Gnomes'.

In a statement, Meghan said, "Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life's daily challenges. I'm thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history."

The royal couple recently signed a deal to create content for Netflix and are also creating content podcasts for Spotify. As per Fox News, their first project with Netflix will centre on the Invictus Games, which gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports.

Meghan and Harry have been detangling their lives from the British royal family and are currently residing in California.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meghan Markle Prince Harry Netflix Archewell Productions Pearl Meghan Markle David Furnish Meghan Markle Prince Harry British royal family Duke Duchess of Sussex
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp