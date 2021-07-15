STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Sex and the City' revival adds Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker to cast

Titled "And Just Like That", the revival will see the leads, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis begin a new journey in life as three friends who are now in their 50s.

Published: 15th July 2021 01:27 PM

Sarita Choudhury

Sarita Choudhury (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "After Yang" actor Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker of "Empire" fame, and Karen Pittman, best known for "The Morning Show", have signed on to star in HBO Max's "Sex and the City revival".

Titled "And Just Like That", the series will see franchise leads Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis reprise their characters, Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbs, and Charlotte York from the popular romance comedy-drama series that aired on HBO in 1998.

The revival will see Parker, Nixon and Davis begin a new journey in life as three friends who are now in their 50s.

According to Deadline, Choudhury stars as single, self-made powerhouse Manhattan real estate broker, Seema Patel.

Parker will play Lisa Todd Wexley, a Park Avenue mother of three and documentarian.

Pittman will be seen in the role of Dr Nya Wallace, a brilliant Columbia Law professor.

"Everyone at 'And Just Like That' is thrilled to have these amazing and vibrant actors join the 'Sex and the City' family.

Each of them will add their unique spark and big heart to these new characters and the stories we are about to tell," executive producer Michael Patrick King said.

Parker, Davis and Nixon are also attached to executive produce the 10-episode series that started production in New York last week.

Other original cast members Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler will also return for the revival drama.

Sara Ramirez, known for "Grey's Anatomy" and "Madam Secretary", is a new addition to "And Just Like That".

Kim Cattrall, who played one of the four leads Samantha Jones in "Sex and the City" and its two follow-up movies, is not part of the upcoming series.

Based on a novel of the same name by Candace Bushnell, the original "Sex and the City" series was created by Darren Star, also known for the cult classic series "Beverly Hills, 90210", "Younger" and "Emily in Paris".

