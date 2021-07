By PTI

LOS ANGELES: American singer-songwriter John Mayer on Friday, July 16, 2021 released his eighth studio album 'Sob Rock'.

The new album, which is Mayer's first since 2017's 'The Search for Everything', was released by Columbia Records.

Mayer's 2018 single "New Light" is included on the album, along with two singles from 2019 -- "I Guess I Just Feel Like" and "Carry Me Away".