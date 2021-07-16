STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Robert Downey Jr joins HBO's series adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen's 'The Sympathizer'

The role would mark Downey Jr's first major project after hanging up his Iron Man suit in 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Published: 16th July 2021 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Robert Downey Jr at an event for 'Iron Man'.

Robert Downey Jr at an event for 'Iron Man'. (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr will be featuring in the series adaptation of author Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "The Sympathizer", being developed by entertainment company A24 for HBO.

The role would mark Downey Jr's first major project after hanging up his Iron Man suit in "Avengers: Endgame". According to Variety, "Old Boy" helmer Park Chan-wook will be directing the drama series. He will also serve as co-showrunner with Don McKellar.

The 2015 book is described as a "cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his resulting exile in the United States". The series will be shot in Los Angeles and in several locations across Vietnam.

Makers are yet to finalise the actor for the lead role, while the rest of the cast will be predominantly Vietnamese. Downey, who will also serve as the executive producer on the series, will be playing multiple supporting roles, all of whom will represent a different arm of the American establishment.

Adapting Mr. Nguyen's important and masterful work requires a visionary team. With Director Park at the helm, I expect this to be a creative producing adventure for Susan, me and Team Downey, and a stimulating process for myself in playing these complex supporting roles," the actor-producer said in a statement.

A24 and HBO are the perfect combination of partners and co-parents It's exactly the type of challenge I've been craving, and I believe we will deliver an exceptional viewing experience to our audience," he added.

Other executive producers are Chan-wook, McKellar, Kim Ly, Rhombus Media's Niv Fichman and Team Downey's Amanda Burrell and Susan Downey.

