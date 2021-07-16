Second season of 'Modern Love' to premiere on August 13 on Amazon Prime Video

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The second season of Amazon Prime Video's romantic comedy series "Modern Love" will drop on the streaming service on August 13.

Based on New York Times column and podcast, featuring standalone stories of everyday romance, the first season of the series had debuted in October 2019.

The sophomore instalment will star all-new cast including Gbenga Akinnagbe, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Zoe Chao, Minnie Driver, Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback, Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund, Tobias Menzies, Sophie Okonedo, Zane Pais, Anna Paquin, Isaac Powell, Marquis Rodriguez, and Lulu Wilson.

The John Carney-created anthology show will bring to life a collection of stories about relationships, connections, betrayals and revelations, Amazon said in a statement.

"In this season, love breaks all the rules. An old flame reignited. A test of friends vs. lovers. A night girl and her day boy. A romance with an ex's ex. A one-night stand. An impossible promise. A ghost of a lost lover. An exploration of sexuality," according to the official logline of the second season.

Carney serves as writer, director, showrunner and executive producer on the eight-episode second season.

Andrew Rannells directed an episode this season based upon a personal essay that he penned for the column.

Filming for "Modern Love" season two took place in Albany, Schenectady, and Troy, New York, and Dublin, Ireland.