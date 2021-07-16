STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shakira drops new single 'Don't Wait Up'

The music video for Shakira's new track, 'Don't Wait Up', is set to release on YouTube on July 16, 2021, at 7.30 PM IST.

Published: 16th July 2021 05:57 PM

'Don't Wait Up' is Shakira's first all-English track since 2017.

'Don't Wait Up' is Shakira's first all-English track since 2017. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Columbian superstar Shakira has launched her new single, titled "Don't Wait Up".

Touted as a liberating up-tempo anthem for the summer, the new track comes two days after the pop diva teased it on her social media.

"I'm excited to share my new song 'Don't Wait Up' with everyone -- the day we came up with this in the studio, I knew it would be perfect for summer and those nights where you just want to not think about tomorrow," Shakira said in a statement.

The 44-year-old singer is also releasing an official video alongside the track.

"Don't Wait Up" has been written by Ian Kirkpatrick and Emily Warren.

The song's video, which has been directed by Warren Fu, was shot in Tenerife, Spain.

The video was filmed on the isle of Tenerife in the Canary Islands, a popular tourist destination with stunning natural landscapes.

Shakira spent several days at Abama Resort Tenerife in the municipality of Guia de Isora, where she recorded some of the music video's most memorable images.

"Don't Wait Up" is her first all-English track since the singer's 2017 recordings "When a Woman" and "What We Said" ft. MAGIC!, which appeared on her album 'El Dorado'.
 

