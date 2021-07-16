STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Wiz Khalifa tests positive for COVID-19

Wiz Khalifa tweeted about his diagnosis but added that he's still feeling healthy.

Published: 16th July 2021 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

It's not clear if Wiz Khalifa has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

It's not clear if Wiz Khalifa has been vaccinated against COVID-19. (File photo | AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American rapper Wiz Khalifa recently revealed that he has contracted the novel coronavirus.

The 33-year-old rapper tweeted about his diagnosis on Thursday, July 15, 2021 but added that he's still feeling healthy.

"Okay loved ones....sooo.....Ya boy got covid. No symptoms. Just stay away from me for a lil while," he wrote.

Khalifa added that, while he's quarantining, he'll be focusing his energy on creativity.

"While im in the house I'll be givin y'all new content, planning raves, and readying this new project," he tweeted.

It's not clear if Khalifa has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Experts say there is a slim chance of vaccinated people becoming infected compared to those who have not received the shots, reported People magazine.

Though developing COVID-19 after getting fully vaccinated is rare, it is possible and "expected," the Centers for Disease Control say, as the vaccines are not 100 per cent effective against the virus.

Khalifa is the latest celebrity to contract the virus. In March, country singer, Lauren Alaina, cancelled her upcoming show after getting diagnosed with COVID-19. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wiz Khalifa Covid Wiz Khalifa Covid positive celebrities Lauren Alaina
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp