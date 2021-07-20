Actor Adrien Brody joins director Wes Anderson's next movie

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker Wes Anderson has roped in frequent collaborator Adrien Brody for the cast of his next feature film.

The new film will be the fifth project that the duo have worked together on after "The Darjeeling Limited", "Grand Budapest Hotel", "The Fantastic Mr. Fox" and Anderson's latest "The French Dispatch".

Brody joins Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton in the untitled project, which is set in Spain, according to Deadline.

Anderson will be writing and directing the movie.

The filmmaker's latest, "The French Dispatch" recently had its world premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

The movie, which comes from Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures, features an ensemble cast of Benicio del Toro, Lea Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Steve Park, Owen Wilson, Murray, Brody and Swinton.

Brody has a busy slate going forward as the Oscar winner will star in two HBO shows -- "Succession" season three and the untitled Los Angeles Lakers limited series.

The actor will also feature in Epix series "Chapelwaite".

On the film front, Brody will star in Netflix movie "Blonde", which is being headlined by Ana de Armas, and Searchlight's untitled murder mystery, starring Sam Rockwell.