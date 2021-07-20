STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

American singer Halsey announces birth of first child with Alev Aydin

The singer previously suffered a miscarriage and she had opened up about it during an interview with The Guardian in February 2020.

Published: 20th July 2021 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

American singer-songwriter Halsey

American singer-songwriter Halsey (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: American singer Halsey and her boyfriend Alev Aydin have welcomed their first child together.

The "Without Me" star announced on Instagram on Monday that her baby was born last week and has been named Ender Ridley Aydin.

Halsey, however, did not reveal the gender of the newborn.

"Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love," the 26-year-old singer wrote alongside black-and-white photos of her holding the baby next to Aydin.

Halsey had announced her pregnancy back in January.

The singer previously suffered a miscarriage and she had opened up about it during an interview with The Guardian in February 2020.

"Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can't do the one thing I'm biologically put on this earth to do.

Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralising," Halsey had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Halsey Alev Aydin
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp