Charlize Theron, Andy, and Barbara Muschietti developing 'Final Girl Support Group' series

LOS ANGELES: A small-screen adaptation of New York Times bestselling author Grady Hendrix's horror novel "The Final Girl Support Group" is in the works with Oscar winner Charlize Theron, Andy and Barbara Muschietti attached to produce.

The TV series is set up at the streaming platform HBO Max and Andy Muschietti, known for helming the "It" horror films which were the adaptation of the Stephen King's classic novel, will direct the pilot of the show.

According to Deadline, the novel's title refers to a Los Angeles-based therapeutic support group for six "final girls" -- survivors of mass-murderer rampages whose experiences inspired the slasher franchises that saturated horror cinema in the 1980s and '90s, earning them minor celebrity status.

Theron, AJ Dix, Beth Kono and Andrew Haas will executive produce for Denver & Delilah Films, along with the Muschiettis and Irene Yeung for Double Dream, and Adam Goldworm for Aperture Entertainment.

Author Hendrix also will serve as an executive producer.

The book was released on July 13 by Random House/Berkley.