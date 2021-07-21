Lee Byung-hun to star in and produce Netflix project

By Express News Service

South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun will act in and produce Netflix’s upcoming film I Believe In A Thing Called Love. The project is a feature adaptation of American author Maureen Goos’ young adult romance novel of the same title.

The story follows Desi, an extremely talented high school senior who decides to use the laws of K-drama romances to land herself a boyfriend.

Lee, famous for films such as G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and its sequel, Terminator Genisys and The Magnificent Seven, will play the role of Desi’s father.

Yulin Kuang, who previously worked in the Netflix series The Healing Powers of Dude, will adapt the novel for the feature film. Lee will produce the film along with A-Major Media’s Mary Lee and BH Entertainment’s Charles Pak.