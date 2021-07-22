Frank Grillo to headline action film 'Hounds of War'

By Express News Service

Actor Frank Grillo will play the lead role in the upcoming action film Hounds of War. The project, which is backed by Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment, will be directed by Lowell Dean from a script by Jean Pierre Magro.

The film will follow a group of mercenaries who take on extremely challenging jobs. After a mission goes wrong due to a shocking betrayal, only one of them is left alive to avenge his friends’ death.

In addition to starring in the project, Grillo will also serve as executive producer alongside Nika Finch and Polina Pushkareva. The actor is best known for films such as Warrior, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and The Purge: Anarchy.