George Mackay, Kelly Macdonald to star in Netflix thriller

By Express News Service

Actors George Mackay (1917), Kelly Macdonald (Line of Duty) and Hugh Bonneville (Downtown Abbey) have been roped in to star in Netflix’s upcoming thriller feature I Came By.

A neo-noir film, I Came By is set in London and follows a rebellious young graffiti artist who targets the homes of the wealthy elite.

When he discovers a shocking secret, it leads him on a journey endangering himself and those closest to him. The three new additions will join Percelle Ascott (The Innocents) and Varada Sethu (Hard Sun) in the cast.

The film is set to be directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Babak Anvari. The director will also write the film, along with Namsi Khan, who is known for His Dark Materials.

The director’s debut feature in Persian, Under The Shadow, was well-received among the audience. His English debut came in the form of Wounds, starring Dakota Johnson.

Anvari’s Under The Shadow cinematographer Kit Fraser is cranking the camera for I Came By as well. Lucan Toh will produce the film for Two and Two Pictures. The film will shoot at locations in the UK. The film is scheduled for a Netflix premiere in 2022.