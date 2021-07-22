STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

George Mackay, Kelly Macdonald to star in Netflix thriller

A neo-noir film, I Came By is set in London and follows a rebellious young graffiti artist who targets the homes of the wealthy elite.

Published: 22nd July 2021 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor George Mackay

Hollywood actor George Mackay

By Express News Service

Actors George Mackay (1917), Kelly Macdonald (Line of Duty) and Hugh Bonneville (Downtown Abbey) have been roped in to star in Netflix’s upcoming thriller feature I Came By.

A neo-noir film, I Came By is set in London and follows a rebellious young graffiti artist who targets the homes of the wealthy elite.

When he discovers a shocking secret, it leads him on a journey endangering himself and those closest to him. The three new additions will join Percelle Ascott (The Innocents) and Varada Sethu (Hard Sun) in the cast.

The film is set to be directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Babak Anvari. The director will also write the film, along with Namsi Khan, who is known for His Dark Materials.

The director’s debut feature in Persian, Under The Shadow, was well-received among the audience. His English debut came in the form of Wounds, starring Dakota Johnson.

Anvari’s Under The Shadow cinematographer Kit Fraser is cranking the camera for I Came By as well. Lucan Toh will produce the film for Two and Two Pictures. The film will shoot at locations in the UK. The film is scheduled for a Netflix premiere in 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
George Mackay Kelly Macdonald
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp