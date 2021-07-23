STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Friends' star Courteney Cox says her Emmy nomination is not exactly what she wanted. This is her reason

When the show was on air, Cox was the only member of the 'Friends' cast that had not been nominated for an Emmy.

Published: 23rd July 2021 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood actor Courteney Cox has admitted that her recent Emmy nomination for 'Friends: The Reunion' was not the type of Emmy she was looking for.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cox said, "Honestly, I am so happy that the reunion has been recognized because I think it's terrific."

The 57-year-old actor added, "[Director] Ben Winston did a great job and all of his crew. That's not exactly the Emmy I was looking for. I'm being honest with you."

Cox went on to say she was "happy to be a part" of the 'Friends' reunion, but that the Emmy she received is not the kind she was saying she wanted when she recently spoke to Howard Stern.

"I'm so happy to be a part of it. I'm so thrilled that I got to do it onstage back at that same studio, the same Stage 24, with those incredible people that I love so much. And I'm so thrilled, but that Emmy [nomination] really belongs to Ben Winston," Cox told Entertainment Weekly.

She continued, "So yes, I'm so happy. But when I was on Howard Stern, I wasn't talking about that."

Earlier in June, the 'Cougar Town' actor had claimed on 'The Howard Stern' show that it "hurt" her "feelings" to be the only cast member who hadn't earned an Emmy nomination for 'Friends'.

"When every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings. I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, 'Oh, I'm the only one?' It hurt," she told Stern.

Cox was the only member of the 'Friends' cast that had not been nominated for an Emmy. Jennifer Aniston landed five, Lisa Kudrow earned six and Matt LeBlanc garnered three. David Schwimmer received one nomination.

As per Fox News, 'Friends: The Reunion' was recently nominated for the Emmy's in the outstanding pre-recorded variety special category.

