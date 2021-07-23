Hollywood actor Shailene Woodley to headline 'Three Women' series

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Shailene Woodley is set to star in the new hour-long series, titled "Three Women".

The drama, set up at Showtime Network, is an official adaptation of the non-fiction bestseller of the same name by author Lisa Taddeo, reported Variety.

Showtime, which landed the book's rights in summer 2019 in a major bidding war, has given the project a straight-to-series order.

The show will start production later this year.

Taddeo's book tells the true multi-generational story of three American women -- in their 20s, 30 and 40s -- who suffered backlash for their sexual desires as well as their public and private pursuits of sexual independence and justice.

"Lina, a homemaker in suburban Indiana, is a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life.

"Sloane, a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, has a committed open marriage with Richard, until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story.

Maggie, a student in North Dakota, weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship," the official plotline read.

Woodley will portray Gia, a writer grieving the loss of her family who persuades each of the three spectacular "ordinary" women to tell her their stories, changing the course of her life forever in the process.

Taddeo will serve as writer and executive producer on the series, which will be showrun by Laura Eason.

Woodley is best known for featuring in critically-acclaimed shows such as "The Secret Life of the American Teenager" and "Big Little Lies".

The actor has also starred in hit movies like "The Descendants", "The Spectacular Now", the "Divergent" franchise and "The Fault in Our Stars".

Woodley will soon be seen in the film "The Last Letter From Your Lover" and indie thriller "Misanthrope", both of which she also produced.