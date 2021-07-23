STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jordan Peele's next film will be titled 'Nope'

The Universal Pictures film "Nope" is slated to debut in theatres on July 22, 2022. According to the poster, it will only have a theatrical release. 

Get Out: Jordan Peele's directorial debut is a refreshing take on gender race.

Get Out: Jordan Peele's directorial debut is a refreshing take on gender race. (Photo | Youtube grab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Oscar-winning director Jordan Peele recently announced the name of his third feature film, which will be officially titled 'Nope'.

Peele, who is taking on writing and directing duties, in a tweet that was adorned with nothing but an ominous cloud emoji, revealed the film's title and poster on Thursday, July 22, 2021. 

Other than the poster's tagline, which describes 'Nope' as "a new terror from the mind of Academy Award winner Jordan Peele," little to no information has been made public about the upcoming film.

As per Variety, Daniel Kaluuya, who landed an Oscar nomination for Peele's directorial debut, 'Get Out', will be starring in the film alongside Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun. Other announced cast members include Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea and Michael Wincott.

The Universal Pictures film is slated to debut in theatres on July 22, 2022. The poster denotes that 'Nope' will only be available in theatres, which is a deviation from other recent summer releases such as Disney's 'Black Widow' and 'Cruella', and also Warner Bros. offerings 'Godzilla vs. Kong' and 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'.

Amidst the pandemic, Universal affirmed its commitment to the theatre by forging a deal with several movie theatre chains. The multi-year pact provides the studio with the flexibility to move its films to premium video-on-demand platforms after at least 17 days on the big screen.

Peele will be producing the film alongside Ian Cooper of Monkeypaw Productions. Universal Pictures will be distributing 'Nope', marking Peele's third collaboration with the studio. This project falls under the company's five-year output deal with Universal.

With only two film credits to his name, Peele has an enviable box office track record. His inaugural feature, the 2017 psychological horror film 'Get Out', was a critical and commercial smash. The movie, also featuring Allison Williams, Lil Rel Howery and Bradley Whitford, grossed USD 255 million in global ticket sales and earned four Oscar nominations.

He followed that up with 2019's 'Us', which was a creepy thriller about a family that is attacked by a group of doppelgangers. The film generated USD 255 million worldwide.

As per Variety, in his capacity as a film producer, Peele has backed Spike Lee's Oscar-nominated 'BlacKkKlansman', as well as the upcoming 'Candyman' remake, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and directed by Nia DaCosta. 

