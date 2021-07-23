Lana Condor to star in 'Take Out'

By Express News Service

Lana Condor, best-known for playing Lara Jean in the To All the Boys trilogy and Alita: Battle Angel, will be reportedly starring in the upcoming series, Take Out.

The pilot of the action-comedy series, which is currently in development at Hulu, will be written by Randall Park.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series follows a half-hour structure and has Michael Golamco, who has earlier co-written Always Be My Maybe with Park, serving as one of the writers.

The series reportedly follows the story of Iris, to be played by Condor, who struggles to strike a balance between her professional and personal commitments, while also pursuing her covert operation to bring down a criminal empire that is about to take over New York.

Condor’s other acting credits include Summer Night and Deadly Class. She’ll be next seen in the romantic sci-fi film, Moonshot, co-starring Cole Sprouse.