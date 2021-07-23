STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Minari' director Lee Isaac Chung exits live-action adaptation of 'Your Name'

The original Your Name anime is one of Japan’s biggest hits, grossing over USD 303 million domestically.

Published: 23rd July 2021

'Minari' director Lee Isaac Chung

'Minari' director Lee Isaac Chung

By Express News Service

Minari director Lee Isaac Chung has exited Paramount and Bad Robot’s live-action adaptation of Your Name. According to Deadline, scheduling conflicts in the project led to the exit of the director and that the studios are looking for a replacement.

The original Your Name anime is one of Japan’s biggest hits, grossing over $303 million domestically. It revolves around a teenage boy and a teenage girl from different parts of Japan who soon discover that they have the ability to swap bodies. 

They soon also discover that they are separated by time and space, and when a disaster threatens one of their towns, the two need to get together and find a way to stop it from happening.

The film is produced by Bad Robot’s JJ Abrams, along with Genki Kawamura, who produced the original
Chung landed the job after his critically acclaimed Minari became one of the most popular films of last year, and took that momentum all the way to a Best Picture nomination at this year’s Oscars.
 

