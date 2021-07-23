STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oscar-winner Jordan Peel's next horror film titled 'Nope'

In recent years, Peele has emerged as one of the most successful directors in the horror genre.

Published: 23rd July 2021 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Award winning-writer-director Jordan Peele

Award winning-writer-director Jordan Peele (File photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Oscar-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele's third feature film has been titled "Nope".

Peele revealed the new film's title by a posting the official poster on his social media accounts on Thursday.

The poster reveals a cloud at night with a kite flag tail attached, above a lit mountainside town.

"Nope" reunites Peele with his "Get Out" star Daniel Kaluuya, who recently won an Oscar for best supporting actor for his performance in "Judas and the Black Messiah".

The movie will also star "Hustlers" actor Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun of "Minari" fame.

"Nope" is scheduled to be released in the US on July 22, 2022 by Universal Pictures.

In recent years, Peele has emerged as one of the most successful directors in the horror genre.

His directorial debut movie "Get Out", released in 2017, was one of the most acclaimed movies that year, earning USD 255 million on a USD 4.5 million budget.

The filmmaker later earned the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay while the movie received four nominations including the Best Picture and Best Director for Peele.

He followed the film with another hit film in the genre in "Us", which released in 2019 and featured Lupita Nyong'o in the lead.

