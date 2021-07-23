STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
She-Hulk series adds Josh Segarra

The list of actors joining the upcoming She-Hulk TV show continues to increase each day.

Published: 23rd July 2021 11:04 AM

Hollywood actor Josh Segarra

Hollywood actor Josh Segarra (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

The list of actors joining the upcoming She-Hulk TV show continues to increase each day. Josh Segarra is the newest addition to the upcoming Disney+ series alongside Tatiana Maslany, who will play the lead role of She-Hulk (Jennifer Walters). Details about Segarra’s role is unknown as of now.

Interestingly, Mark Ruffalo has been confirmed to return as Jennifer Walters’ cousin Bruce Banner/Hulk, as well as actor Tim Roth, who will reprise his role as Emil Blonsky/Abomination, a character who initially appeared back in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk opposite Edward Norton’s Hulk. Ginger Gonzaga will play Jennifer’s best friend, along with Renee Elise Goldsberry as Amelia and Jameela Jamil as the evil Titania.

Segarra is famous for appearing on The CW’s Arrow. He has also been a part of TV shows like Homeland, Orange is the New Black, Katy Keene, and FBI.

She-Hulk is directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, with Jessica Gao serving as head writer. The series, which is being described as a legal comedy, will consist of 10 half-hour episodes, and it will be released next year.

