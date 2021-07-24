STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal to debut as co-screenwriter, producer with 'Headnoise'

The animated short film 'Headnoise' is directed by veteran animator Rafael Jimenez. Shaquille O'Neal will narrate the project in addition to writing the script with playwright Donnie F. Wilson. 

Published: 24th July 2021 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Retired basketball great Shaquille O'Neal.

Retired basketball great Shaquille O'Neal. (File photo | AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Retired basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal is all set to make his debut as a co-screenwriter and producer with the animated short film 'Headnoise', mounted through his company Jersey Legends Productions.

According to Variety, the film will examine the internal and external pressure to succeed, as told through childhood friends Rashaun and Damon, two talented basketball players from the same inner-city neighbourhood.

Both are NBA aspirants, but Rashaun is the more coveted pick among college recruitment scouts. Secretly, however, Rashaun's passion is sculpting and while his journey to follow his dream is plagued with systemic disadvantages, he is determined to be undefeated by his internal head noise.

Talking about the new venture, O'Neal said, "I'm so proud of 'HeadNoise'. It is my first time writing and producing my own project. I wanted to call attention to what so many people encounter, especially young adults, who deal with anxiety and stress. It was such an honour to create this piece with such a diverse team of people. Everyone should see it."

The short film is directed by veteran animator Rafael Jimenez. O'Neal will narrate the project in addition to writing the script with playwright Donnie F. Wilson. Michael Parris and Wilson are also producers.

As per Variety, Cedric Williams, Jr. and Joshua David King will voice the roles of Rashaun and Damon, respectively. The film will feature original songs from music producer and rapper Tone and composer Matthew Wang. 

