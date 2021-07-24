STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Camila Cabello's new single 'Don't Go Yet' is homage to her Cuban roots

During a conversation with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Cabello said that for the single and her entire album she simply wanted to "manifest collective joy."

Published: 24th July 2021 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Camila Cabello

Singer Camila Cabello (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Cuban-American singer and songwriter Camila Cabello, on Friday, released her latest single 'Don't Go Yet', which is part of her upcoming album 'Familia'.

The former 'Fifth Harmony' star, in the music video of 'Don't Go Yet', embraces her Cuban-Mexican heritage in several scenes focused around a seemingly chosen family gathering as she shows off her Latin dance moves.

As per People magazine, during a conversation with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Cabello said that for the single and her entire album she simply wanted to "manifest collective joy."

Cabello explained, "I want it to be that kind of family affair selfishly because it would make me happy. It would make my life better and that's what I want, so that's really what I was trying to manifest with this whole album."

She further said, "I think 'Don't Go Yet' is just sonically and melodically just me being free. I think being in Miami for so long and having more family around me and speaking Spanish more just kind of brought me back. I think my roots went deeper in a way that I really needed."

Cabello said that during the pandemic she has gotten closer to her roots and has prioritised her family, which fans will experience firsthand with the album.

Talking about creating the music video, she continued, "I was just like, 'I just want to connect today with the people in this room.' And I think that really showed itself in the music. I think this was a chance for me to really consciously work on and invest in what I think makes me and human beings truly happy, which is your relationships and your connection to the people around you."

Cabello also shared a special message for her fans about her new single and forthcoming album on Thursday.

She told her followers, "This whole album to me was inspired by two things: family and food. Your family by blood, but also your chosen family. Who you want to break bread with. Who you want to sit at the dinner table with, cook a meal for, get wine drunk with, and dance in the living room with."

"To me, those are the moments that make me glad to be alive, those moments of collective joy and true vulnerability and connection with other people," Cabello concluded.

This new single by Cabello is her first since the release of her 2019 album 'Romance'.

