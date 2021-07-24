Trailer of Denis Villeneuve’s 'Dune' out

By Express News Service

The highly anticipated trailer of Denis Villeneuve’s epic science fiction film, Dune, has been released. Mounted on a gargantuan canvas, the trailer promises a captivating action saga with breathtaking visuals. An adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name, Dune is the first part of a planned duology.

The film features a massive cast of Hollywood A-listers, including the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Zendaya, among others.

The film is slated to have its world premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 3, before simultaneously releasing in theatres and HBO Max on October 22. There is no official announcement on the film’s release in India.