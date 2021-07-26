STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt open up about working together in 'Jungle Cruise'

The story of 'Jungle Cruise' centres around a brother and sister duo, who hire a boat captain to row them down the Amazon river as they are in pursuit of a tree believed to have healing powers.

Emily Blunt (L), Dwayne Johnson (C) and Jack Whitehall in Jungle Cruise

Emily Blunt (L), Dwayne Johnson (C) and Jack Whitehall in Jungle Cruise. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Ahead of the release of 'Jungle Cruise', actors Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt shared their experience of working together in the film.

For the unversed, Jaume Collet-Serra directorial 'Jungle Cruise' is based on Disney's theme park ride of the same name.

The story centres around a brother (Jack Whitehall) and sister (Blunt) duo, who hire a boat captain (Johnson) to row them down the Amazon river as they are in pursuit of a tree believed to have healing powers.

Opening up on her chemistry with Johnson, Blunt said, "We lucked out, we genuinely got along and became best buds and it was easy peasy, it was just such a fun experience. But I think the script was so winning, the chemistry on the page was so winning and we had a really brilliant director who was very free-spirited and he left us to mess around and improv and stretch the scenes around so they just had this life. So if you didn't have a director who was this open and confident in letting you play with it then you don't have the same spirit. We got very lucky with Jaume."

Like Blunt, Johnson also praised director Jaume for executing everything in a perfect manner.

"Jaume wants to build a world, he's a world builder and he loves characters, he loves building a world and of all the elements Jungle Cruise brings Emily and I had asked him at the end of our first conversation what's the movie about and he said 'love.' Of all the things, comedy and action and adventure and it came down to love so it was great," he added.

A few days ago, the film had its world premiere, wherein Johnson, also a producer of the movie, paid tribute to Walt Disney who opened the Anaheim park in July 1955 with the Jungle Cruise ride as one of its original attractions, reported Deadline.

'Jungle Cruise' will release in theatres soon.

Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

