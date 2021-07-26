STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Showtime announces 'Dexter' reboot premiere date, watch sneak peek trailer here

In "Dexter: New Blood", the viewer will find Dexter, played by Michael C Hall, living in Iron Lake, New York, under an assumed name and running a sporting goods store.

Published: 26th July 2021 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Showtime's 'Dexter: New Blood'.

A still from Showtime's 'Dexter: New Blood'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The upcoming revival of crime drama mystery TV series "Dexter" has been officially titled "New Blood" and will air on November 7, the premium cable network Showtime has announced.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Showtime also released the trailer of the reboot during a Comic-Con at Home session on Sunday, July 16, 2021.

The 10-episode revival, which picks up a decade after the original show's finale, will see Michael C Hall return as the titular character Dexter Morgan, a conflicted blood-spatter expert for the Miami Police Department who moonlighted as a serial killer.

After faking his death in the 2013 series finale, Dexter started life anew as a lumberjack.

In "Dexter: New Blood", the viewer will find him living in Iron Lake, New York, under an assumed name and running a sporting goods store -- which affords him ample access to a variety of knives, his weapon of choice.

Besides Hall, returning cast members also include Jennifer Carpenter and John Lithgow.

Writer Clyde Phillips, who oversaw the first four seasons of the series before departing the series, is also returning as showrunner.

Phillips and Hall are attached to executive produce the revival alongside John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, Scott Reynolds and Marcos Siega, the latter of whom will direct six of the 10 episodes.

Siega previously helmed nine episodes of the original series.

Clancy Brown, Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Jack Alcott, and David Magidoff are the new additions to the cast.
 

Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

