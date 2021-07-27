STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eva Longoria to direct, produce single-camera comedy in the works at ABC

The series is described as a multi-generational comedy about an upper middle-class family handling grief, identity, and a reevaluation of their roles following the death of the family's patriarch.

Published: 27th July 2021 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Eva Longoria in the TV show 'Desperate Housewives'.

Eva Longoria in the TV show 'Desperate Housewives'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Eva Longoria is set to direct and produce a single-camera Mexican comedy set at ABC network.

Being developed by Grace Parra Janney and Josh Bycel, the series is described as a multi-generational comedy about an upper middle-class family handling grief, identity, and a reevaluation of their roles following the death of the family's patriarch.

According to Variety, the untitled series is inspired by Janney's own large Mexican American family in Texas.

Longoria executive produces under her Unbelievable Entertainment banner along with Ben Spector.

"I've been a huge fan of Josh's work since our time together on 'Telenovela' and Grace and I share similar 'Texican' backgrounds. At Unbelievable we are always pushing to tell real and authentic stories so I'm particularly proud to share one that is not unlike my own family's experience," Longoria said.

20th Television will produce the show.

