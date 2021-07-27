STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Kanye West's new album 'Donda' confirmed to release in August

It features guest appearances from Jay-Z, with fiery verses on a song apparently called 'Jail', sparking rumours of a reunion album by the at-times estranged friends Travis Scott, Lil Baby et al.

Published: 27th July 2021 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

In this Feb. 8, 2006, file photo, Kanye West and his mother, Donda, hold his three awards backstage at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

In this Feb. 8, 2006, file photo, Kanye West and his mother, Donda, hold his three awards backstage at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. (File photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: After several unconfirmed reports regarding the August 6 release of American rapper and record producer Kanye West's 10th studio album 'Donda', on Monday, a representative from West confirmed the news.

The album was initially announced by the artist in 2019 but later shelved it, only to suddenly revive it last week, then bummed it again. West held a listening session for the album in Las Vegas on July 17, and then announced another, a larger one at Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Arena for Thursday, which was to be followed by the album's release that night.

The listening session took place and was live-streamed by Apple Music, however, the album failed to materialize, with unofficial sources claiming that West was doing further work on the album, according to Variety.

ALSO READ: Kanye West unveils new album 'Donda' at listening event in Atlanta

While many of West's releases since 'Pablo' have seemed rushed or unfocused, based on what was aired in Atlanta, 'Donda', named after his beloved mother, who died suddenly after surgery in 2007, seems to be the most musically adventurous and fulfilling album West has released in many years.

It features guest appearances from Jay-Z, with fiery verses on a song apparently called 'Jail', sparking rumours of a reunion album by the at-times estranged friends Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Pusha T, Playboi Carti, Baby Keem, Don Toliver, Roddy Ricch and others.

It retains the Christian themes and lyrics of his recent gospel material but contains only a few elements of religious music (church organ and choirs on a couple of songs).

However, fans should not expect hard beats, as the album is slow and contemplative, recalling at times his '808s and Heartbreak' album, the one he released after his mother's death. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanye West new album Kanye West Donda Ye Apple Music Kanye West album release
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp