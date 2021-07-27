STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Matt Ryan to play new character in season 7 of DC's 'Legends of Tomorrow'

Since DC character John Constantine is getting a reboot in HBO Max, the character is currently phased out of Legends of Tomorrow.

Published: 27th July 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

A still from season 6 of Legends of Tomorrow.

A still from season 6 of Legends of Tomorrow. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Though DC character John Constantine will be wrapping up his arc with the current sixth season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, actor Matt Ryan will return in the upcoming season to portray a new character.

On Sunday, during the show’s Comic-Con@Home panel, executive producer and co-showrunner Phil Klemmer revealed that the actor will play a new series regular character named Dr. Gwyn Davies, an eccentric scientist from the 20th century, who might be the team’s only hope next season. Ryan, who originally portrayed Constantine on the NBC/Warner Bros. TV series Constantine, was introduced to Legends of Tomorrow in Season 3 and was promoted to a series regular in Season 4. 

Since Constantine is getting a reboot in HBO Max, the character is currently phased out of Legends of Tomorrow. Notably, Klemmer also revealed that Voiceover artist Amy Louise Pemberton, who has been voicing Gideon, Waverider’s AI who has also appeared in physical form, will now play a flesh-and-blood version of the character in a recurring role. 

Based on the DC characters, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow stars Lotz, Ryan, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekhman, Shayan Sobhian, Lisseth Chavez, with Nick Zano, and Dominic Purcell. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Comic Con Home Phil Klemmer John Constantine DC Matt Ryan Legends of Tomorrow DC
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp