Scott Derrickson and Timo Tjahjanto to team up for a new flick

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Scott Derrickson, known for directing films like Doctor Strange, The Exorcism of Emily Rose, and Sinister, will be teaming up with Indonesian director Timo Tjahjanto for his next.

Derrickson took to Twitter to share a picture of the front page of his new project’s script, revealing that Tjahjanto will be serving as one of the writers on it. Derrickson’s frequent collaborator, C Robert Cargill, will also be a co-writer on this project.

Responding to Derrickson’s tweet, “Honored to be writing together along with the masters of the craft, and yeah, it’s a crazy one.”

pic.twitter.com/rMdxWLegEf — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) July 23, 2021

Details related to the project are currently under wraps. Tjahjanto’s credits include horror flicks like May the Devil Take You and The Night Comes for Us. He is also attached to direct the upcoming English remake of the hit Korean zombie thriller, Train of Busan.

Meanwhile, Derrickson was initially set to direct Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness but opted out of the project citing creative differences. He remains attached to the project as an executive producer.