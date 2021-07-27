STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'The Suicide Squad' to release in select cities in India on August 5

Action fantasy feature "Mortal Kombat", another Warner Bros Pictures title that premiered on April 23 in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, will now open in select cities on July 30.

Published: 27th July 2021 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Margot Robbie in the Suicide Squad.

Margot Robbie in the Suicide Squad. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Studio Warner Bros Pictures will release "The Suicide Squad", directed by James Gunn, in select Indian cinema halls on August 5, according to a release issued Tuesday.

The DC superhero action-adventure stars Margot Robbie, Idris Alba, John Cena, with Sylvester Stallone and Viola Davis among others.

Action fantasy feature "Mortal Kombat", another Warner Bros Pictures title that was released on April 23 in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, will now open in select cities on this Friday, July 30.

Warner Bros' horror mystery "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It", starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, is also slated to be released in select cities on August 13.

After a decline in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country, states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have permitted the resumption of operations in cinema halls.

Theatres in Delhi opened on Monday at 50 per cent occupancy.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of the theatre chain PVR Pictures, said he is happy that the studio has come up with a slate of films to release in Indian theatres after a slump in the cinema exhibition industry due to the pandemic-induced shutdown.

"It is heartening to know that Warner Bros. Pictures have announced the release dates of 'Mortal Kombat on 30th July', 'The Suicide Squad 2' on 5th August and 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It on 13th August'.

"Many states have given permission for cinemas to re-open and the release of these movies in three consecutive weeks in multi-languages and multi-formats would surely give a boost to the industry by inducing movie goers back to the big screen to enjoy these amazing films," Gianchandani said in a statement.

These three and new Hollywood titles will help kickstart the exhibition industry that has been facing "severe headwinds for the last 5 Quarters", said Rajender Singh Jyala, Chief Programming Officer, INOX Leisure Ltd, the multiplex chain.

"We would like to thank Warner Bros. Pictures for laying out such a stellar line-up," he added.

Devang Sampat, CEO of the movie theatre chain Cinepolis India, said the company is excited to welcome back their patrons to the cinemas.

"To make their welcome a bit more special, Warner Bros. Pictures and Cinepolis will be greeting patrons with back to back releases like Mortal Kombat, The Suicide Squad and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It which have proven to be successful in the overseas markets. Safety of our patrons and employees is paramount and at Cinepolis we have ensured that 100% of our staff has been vaccinated already, thus providing a safe environment to all our patrons and employees," Sampat said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Warner Bros Pictures Mortal Kombat India The Conjuring The Devil Made Me Do It PVR Pictures The Suicide Squad India release The Suicide Squad release date
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp