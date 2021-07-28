STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Oscar nominee Garrett Bradley set to direct movie adaptation of Parable of the Sower

Garrett Bradley’s Time for Amazon Studios was nominated for Oscars. Her docuseries Naomi Osaka recently premiered on Netflix.

Published: 28th July 2021 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Garrett Bradley will direct a film adaptation of Parable of the Sower, the first of the two-book sci-fi series by Octavia E Butler.

Garrett Bradley will direct a film adaptation of Parable of the Sower, the first of the two-book sci-fi series by Octavia E Butler. (File photo)

By Express News Service

Garrett Bradley, who previously helmed 2020’s Time, will direct a film adaptation of Parable of the Sower, the first of the two-book sci-fi series by Octavia E Butler.

This seems to be the prime time for a film adaptation as the book, originally published in 1993, was recently rediscovered by fans and made it to the New York Times bestseller list in September 2020.

Set in a near-future Los Angeles that is devastated by societal collapse, the book follows a teenager with a unique gift, who has to lead humanity’s battle against extinction. The film will be produced by Paul Mezey. A24 Films will finance and distribute the film.

Bradley’s Time for Amazon Studios was nominated for Oscars. Her docuseries Naomi Osaka recently premiered on Netflix.

Butler is the first sci-fi writer to receive a Macarthur “Genius” Grant. Her books are translated into over 12 foreign languages and are taught in over 400 college courses. Notably, NASA recently named the landing site for its Perseverance rover on Mars in Butler’s honour.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Garrett Bradley Parable of the Sower Octavia E Butler film adaptation Naomi Osaka Netflix docuseries
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp