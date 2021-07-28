Oscar nominee Garrett Bradley set to direct movie adaptation of Parable of the Sower

By Express News Service

Garrett Bradley, who previously helmed 2020’s Time, will direct a film adaptation of Parable of the Sower, the first of the two-book sci-fi series by Octavia E Butler.

This seems to be the prime time for a film adaptation as the book, originally published in 1993, was recently rediscovered by fans and made it to the New York Times bestseller list in September 2020.

Set in a near-future Los Angeles that is devastated by societal collapse, the book follows a teenager with a unique gift, who has to lead humanity’s battle against extinction. The film will be produced by Paul Mezey. A24 Films will finance and distribute the film.

Bradley’s Time for Amazon Studios was nominated for Oscars. Her docuseries Naomi Osaka recently premiered on Netflix.

Butler is the first sci-fi writer to receive a Macarthur “Genius” Grant. Her books are translated into over 12 foreign languages and are taught in over 400 college courses. Notably, NASA recently named the landing site for its Perseverance rover on Mars in Butler’s honour.

