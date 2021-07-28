STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical film adds Judd Hirsch, Jeannie Berlin to cast

The movie, which is loosely based on Spielberg's experiences as a child in Arizona, now has the working title of "The Fabelmans".

Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Oscar nominees Judd Hirsch, Jeannie Berlin, and veteran stage and screen actors Robin Bartlett and Jonathan Hadary have been roped in to star in master filmmaker Steven Spielberg's film based on his childhood.

The quartet represents the older relatives in the fictional family of a young, aspiring filmmaker (played by Gabriel LaBelle) at the centre of the film, reported Variety.

They join a star-studded cast led by Michelle Williams and Paul Dano, who are playing versions of Spielberg's late parents, with Seth Rogen essaying a character based on the veteran director's favourite uncle.

Julia Butters is attached to play Spielberg's sister.

Sam Rechner, Oakes Fegley, Chloe East and Isabelle Kusman are cast in the role of his high school classmates.

Spielberg has co-written the script with Tony Kushner, his regular collaborator on films like "Lincoln" and the upcoming "West Side Story".

They are also attached as producers on the film along with Kristie Macosko Krieger, backed by Amblin Partners.

Production is currently underway, with a release planned for next year.

