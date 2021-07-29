Bob Odenkirk collapses on 'Better Call Saul' set, hospitalised

By Express News Service

Actor Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul in New Mexico yesterday and was rushed to a hospital.

Odenkirk was shooting for the sixth and final season of his hit tv series Better Call Saul, which started production in March. According to reports, the cause of the collapse is yet to be revealed and the actor’s present condition remains unknown.

In the Breaking Bad spin-off series, Odenkirk reprises his role as con-man lawyer Saul Goodman. Better Call Saul focuses on the character’s transformation from the criminally-inclined Jimmy McGill to powerful criminal defense lawyer Saul.

The series yielded Odenkirk four Golden Globe nominations for best actor in a television series drama and four Emmy noms for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.