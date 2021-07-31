STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Child actor Winslow Fegley to star alongside Javier Bardem 

Published: 31st July 2021 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Winslow Fegley (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

The Film adaptation of Bernard Waber’s children’s book Lyle, Lyle Crocodile will star child actor Winslow Fegley alongside Javier Bardem. The film is set to be directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, with a screenplay adapted to screen by Will Davies.

The tale revolves around a crocodile named Lyle that lives in a house on East 88th Street in New York City. Lyle enjoys helping the Primm family with everyday chores and he loves to play with the neighbourhood kids. Things go awry when one neighbour, Mr Grumps, insists that Lyle belongs in a zoo. Lyle attempts to win over Mr Grumps and his cat Loretta,  however, it all seems to go wrong. 

It will take all of Lyle’s charm and courage to reveal the hero, and friend, behind the big crocodile smile. Musician duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who won Academy Award for the Best Original Song for La La Land, will write original songs for the film.

 Speck and Gordon will produce alongside Hutch Parker. Dan Wilson is executive producing for Hutch Parker Entertainment and Kevin K Vafi is executive producing for Speck and Gordon. Pasek and Paul are also executive producing.

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile will bow on July 22, 2022.

Fegley recently completed shooting the lead role in Nightbooks, as well as 8 Bit Christmas for HBO Max. He is best known for his break-out role as Timmy Failure in Disney’s Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made. He also starred in Focus Features’ Come Play. He will next be seen in the Neil Bogart biopic Spinning Gold, starring Samuel L Jackson.

