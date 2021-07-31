STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ed Sheeran's manager talks about singer's upcoming untitled album due in fall

Ed's manager Stuart Camp told Variety that fans shouldn't expect the new album to have the same vibe as the current single.

Published: 31st July 2021 04:15 PM

American singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran

American singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who recently released his new single 'Bad Habits' from his upcoming fifth studio album, according to his manager has several new collections of tracks in the works, which all will be "sonically adventurous".

Explaining, he said, "When you're an established artist at the level we're at, you can play a bit dangerously with the first single back because you know you're going to get some exposure."

He added, "We knew we could take a slight risk - although you then balance that out with shitting yourself about that slight risk two minutes before it's due to come out!"

Camp divulged that 'Bad Habits' is not necessarily representative of the sound of the upcoming album, due in the fall, although "it's indicative of a different approach to a lot of songs."

He explained, "It'll both surprise and comfort people. There are some normal Ed songs, but there's also some more sonically adventurous ones as well."

Camp said the plan is to "hit them hard with another single and album in the autumn," and although he declined to give a date, he did say, "There will be an album this year, but I can't tell you any more than that."

Camp stated that with lengthy touring plans in the works, including "setting aside most of 2023 for North America," it's likely Sheeran will release more than one album during this on-the-road cycle.

Talking about their touring plans, he said, "We'll be touring - if we're allowed to - for two to three years, and there may be more records in that period. If we tour for that long, I'd imagine there will be two albums within that cycle. Because this record's taken so long to make, we genuinely have a lot of songs, so it could happen relatively quickly. If he wanted to, he could literally release an album of acoustic ballads tomorrow!"

As per Variety, Sheeran recently unveiled a jersey sponsorship at his local Ipswich Town soccer club, which featured two mathematical symbols, - and =, that is yet to be used as album titles, although it does suggest that those could be the names of his next ones.

