JK Simmons in talks to return as Commissioner Gordon in Batgirl movie

Simmons previously played the role in 2017’s Justice League, as well as this year’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Published: 31st July 2021 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

JK Simmons

JK Simmons

By Express News Service

JK Simmons is in negotiations to return as Commissioner James Gordon in the HBO Max feature film, Batgirl. Simmons previously played the role in 2017’s Justice League, as well as this year’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Warner Bros. announced this week that In the Heights-fame Leslie Grace would be playing the title role of Batgirl. The film is being directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, famous for helming Bad Boys for Life. Batgirl will be written by Christina Hodson, who has also penned Birds of Prey and the upcoming The Flash.

Simmons recently appeared in the Chris Pratt-led Amazon actioner, The Tomorrow War, and in the Jake Johnson-starrer Ride the Eagle. He is also reportedly reprising his role as J Jonah Jameson in the MCU film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Batgirl is expected to be released next year.

