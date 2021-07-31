'White Collar' actor Matt Bomer joins Michelle Monaghan in Netflix thriller 

By Express News Service

Matt Bomer will star opposite Michelle Monaghan in Netflix’s upcoming thriller limited series, Echoes.

Created and written by Vanessa Gazy, Echoes is about identical twins Leni and Gina (played by Monaghan).

They share a dangerous secret, and their carefully choreographed but convoluted world comes crashing when one of the sisters goes missing.

Bomer will play Jack Beck, Leni’s husband. When his wife disappears mysteriously, it’s Jack who has the most to lose as her secret life comes to the surface.

13 Reasons Why showrunner Brian Yorkey is onboard the project as the co-showrunner and executive producer. Apart from writing Echoes, Gazy will also executive produce the series alongside Quinton Peeples, who will double up as the co-showrunner. Imogen Banks and Endemol Shine Banks Australia are also onboard as the executive producers.