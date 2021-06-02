STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Friends' star Matthew Perry calls it quits with fiancee Molly Hurwitz

The news comes days after the premiere of the reunion special episode of the beloved sitcom 'Friends', in which Perry was also part of.

Published: 02nd June 2021 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Matthew Perry

Hollywood actor Matthew Perry (File photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: 'Friends' star Matthew Perry has announced the decision to end his engagement with fiancee Molly Hurwitz, saying 'sometimes things just don't work out'.

The 51-year-old star confirmed the news to People magazine that he and his literary manager fiancee Molly Hurwitz have decided to go their separate ways.

"Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them, I wish Molly the best," Perry said, in a statement.

Perry and 29-year-old Hurwitz began dating in 2018 and got engaged in November 2020.

"I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time," Perry told People magazine at the time.

The news comes days after the premiere of the reunion special episode of the beloved sitcom 'Friends'. Perry played one of the most loved characters, Chandler Bing in the show.

Matthew Perry joined Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc for 'Friends: The Reunion' on HBO Max. It was filmed on the sitcom's original soundstage in Burbank, California.

This was the first time the core six stars shared the frame together after the show's finale 17 years back.

'Friends' originally aired for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004. The beloved sitcom followed the story of six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City. (ANI)

