STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner to star in HBO Max series 'The Staircase'

Turner will play Margaret Ratliff, one of Peterson's adopted daughters who is convinced of his innocence, in the series, reported Deadline.

Published: 02nd June 2021 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Sophie Turner

Hollywood actress Sophie Turner (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner has joined the cast of "The Staircase", a true crime limited series from the streamer HBO Max.

The Emmy nominated actor will feature in the eight-part drama alongside Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Juliette Binoche, Rosemarie DeWitt and Parker Posey.

The series revolves around crime novelist Michael Peterson (Firth), his sprawling North Carolina family and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen (Collette).

Turner will play Margaret Ratliff, one of Peterson's adopted daughters who is convinced of his innocence, in the series, reported Deadline.

Margaret and her sister Marth were adopted by Peterson after their mother Elizabeth, a friend of the family, died in Germany, after also being found at the bottom of a staircase.

Antonio Campos of "The Devil All the Time" fame will direct six episodes of the series.

He will also serve as writer and showrunner along with Maggie Cohn, known for her work on "American Crime Story".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Staircase Sophie Turner HBO Max Game of Thrones
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp