STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Hollywood actress Alicia Silverstone boards comedy feature 'Senior Year'

Silverstone joins previously announced cast members Rebel Wilson, Justin Hartley, and Angourie Rice, reported Deadline.

Published: 02nd June 2021 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Alicia Silverstone

Hollywood actress Alicia Silverstone (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Clueless" star Alicia Silverstone is set to return to the high school comedy genre with "Senior Year".

Silverstone joins previously announced cast members Rebel Wilson, Justin Hartley, and Angourie Rice, reported Deadline.

A Paramount Players film, "Senior Year" follows a cheerleader who wakes up after a 20-year coma and returns to high school in order to try to regain her status and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her.

Alex Hardcastle, known for his work on shows "Love, Victor" and "Grace And Frankie", will direct the film.

Brandon Scott Jones is writing the script of the film based on a speculative screenplay from Andrew Knauer and Arthur Pielli.

Todd Garner, Tim Bourne, Wilson and Chris Bender are attached to produce the comedy.

Sam Richardson, Zoe Chao, Mary Holland and Chris Parnell also round the cast.

Silverstone most recently appeared in the series reboot of "The Baby-Sitters Club" from Netflix.

She is also set to voice star in Netflix and Kevin Smith's animated "He-Man series Masters of the Universe: Revelation".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alicia Silverstone Senior Year
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp