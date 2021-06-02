STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

It's a wrap for Chris Hemsworth's 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Director Waititi also revealed a few details about the film on his Instagram account.

Published: 02nd June 2021 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth has finished shooting for the upcoming project, titled 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.

Taking to his Instagram account, Hemsworth posted a picture with the Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi from the sets and shared his excitement about the film.

"That's a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it's also national don't flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate. The film is gonna be bats*"t crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder," he wrote.

"Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!! @taikawaititi @marvelstudios @jasinboland," Hemsworth wrote.

Director Waititi also revealed a few details about the film on his Instagram account.

"And that's a wrap on Thor: Love and Thunder. Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there's me and @chrishemsworth who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Ok I don't look cool I know that," Waititi wrote.

As per Deadline, 'Thor: Love And Thunder', which was being filmed in Australia, will release in May 2022. It is the fourth film in the Thor franchise.

Actors Karen Gillan, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Matt Damon, Russell Crowe, Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill, Sean Gunn, Jaimie Alexander and Christian Bale will also be seen in the hotly-anticipated movie. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chris Hemsworth Thor Love and Thunder
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp