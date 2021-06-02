STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jennifer Aniston still 'basking in love' from 'Friends: The Reunion', shares BTS pictures

Published: 02nd June 2021 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Friends: The Reunion'

A still from 'Friends: The Reunion'. (Photo| IMDb)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston, who played the role of Rachel Green in the iconic sitcom 'Friends', summed up the recently-released reunion special episode on Wednesday by sharing priceless BTS pictures from the sets of the show.

Days after the highly-anticipated 'Friends: The Reunion' released on HBO Max, Jennifer took to her Instagram handle and shared few BTS pictures from the sets of the show, saying she is "still basking in all the love from the #FriendsReunion."

Calling it the 'bazillionth' selfie, the 52-year-old star posted a picture featuring her with all the core stars- Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc in the frame.

The second picture shared by the star is a candid snap featuring Schwimmer meeting Justin and Hailey Bieber who gave a special appearance in the reunion show.

Jennifer also posted a selfie with James Burrows- the director of 'Friends'.

On a related note, Justin appeared in the reunion special episode during the segment 'Friends-themed' fashion show. Lady Gaga also performed the show's famous song 'Smelly Cat' alongside Kudrow, while David Beckham and other stars also appeared.

'Friends: The Reunion' was filmed on the sitcom's original soundstage in Burbank, California, as per People magazine.

This was the first time the core six stars shared the frame together after the show's finale 17 years back.

'Friends' originally aired for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004. The beloved sitcom followed the story of six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City. 

